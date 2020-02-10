X

Fire Live Wallpaper (Wallpapers & Backgrounds) for Android

By Best live wallpaper Free

Developer's Description

By Best live wallpaper

Fire Live Wallpaper - beautiful free live wallpaper with a set of beautiful pictures of fire and amazing live effect. Tired of static wallpapers and backgrounds? Try the best live wallpaper with flames backgrounds! Also our hd wallpapers are used high quality pictures art of flame. You just need to download our live wallpapers and enjoy your beloved fire theme. We created such a backgrounds hd so you can say this wallpapers for me!

Features:

- You can choose from several different flame background themes.

- Animated wallpapers of flames decorating your screen;

- Amazing HD graphics;

- Wonderful 3D wallpaper is just a click away from you.

How to set this fire wallpaper on the screen of your phone:

Home - > Menu - > Wallpapers - > Live Wallpapers - > Fire Live Wallpaper

Youll get in Fire Live Wallpaper app:

- Amazing 3D live wallpaper for your phone!

- Optimized Battery Usage

- Enjoyable animated backgrounds;

- This beautiful, free and enjoyable background is waiting for you!

Fire Live Wallpaper is the perfect new app for all of you who enjoy this theme! Check out amazing HD background images of fire!

Awesome pictures of flames will make you feel happy whenever you look at your mobile devices. These backgrounds are for everyones taste. Beautiful pictures are a click away from you. Awesome images of flame now can be background wallpaper for your phone screen. Try new live wallpaper and enjoy the best fire images.

Dont hesitate, download Fire Live Wallpaper right now, completely free of charge, share it with your friends and spoil yourself with this backgrounds hd & amazing images of flames!

This is a free app about Android live wallpaper. It makes your android phone's screen more beautiful.

Notice: this free android wallpaper contains ads

Full Specifications

What's new in version 10.0

General

Release February 10, 2020
Date Added February 10, 2020
Version 10.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

