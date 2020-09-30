Fire Fighting & Hazards Flashcards

Firefighting is the act of extinguishing fires. A firefighter suppresses and extinguishes fires to protect lives and to prevent the destruction of property and of the environment.[1] Firefighters may provide other valuable services to their communities, including emergency medical services.

Fighting fires is a life-threatening job. That is why training is a big part of the paid and volunteer firefighter's job. Firefighters train by learning the basics of fighting fires and by learning how to put out fires in actual buildings. By learning to fight real fires in a controlled burn situation, both trainees and veterans alike learn what to expect in an actual fire emergency.

One of the major hazards associated with firefighting operations could possibly be the toxic environment created by combustible materials, the four major risks are smoke, oxygen deficiency, elevated temperatures, and poisonous atmospheres.[3] Additional hazards include falls and structural collapse that can exacerbate the problems entailed in a toxic environment. To combat some of these risks, firefighters carry self-contained breathing equipment.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) is a United States trade association, albeit with some international members, that creates and maintains private, copyrighted standards and codes for usage and adoption by local governments. This includes publications from model building codes to the many on equipment utilized by firefighters while engaging in hazardous material (hazmat) response, rescue response, and some firefighting.

