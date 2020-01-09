X

Fire Fighter Simulator:2020 for iOS

By Ali Emre Erokutan Free

Developer's Description

By Ali Emre Erokutan

Are you ready to be Fireman and fight as a Fire Fighter ,

This is epic Fire Truck Simulator !

Show us your fire fighting skills and protect your city from fires.

Get in your fully modeled fire trucks and put out some fires.

You can use your credit coins and credits for upgrade fire truck,

You can also purchase new fire truck for become better fire man !

Serve for humanity save the city rescue people from fires !

Enjoy your Fire Department and Fire Patrol !

Fire Fighter Truck Simulator Features:

Amazing fire visual and cool sound system.

Smooth and easy fire truck control.

Addictive City and 3D HD City graphics.

Amazing missions.

Working beacons and sirens.

High details fire truck models.

Fully modeled fire truck.

You can upgrade your fire truck.

Different fire truck control options.

You can drive your fire truck manuel and auto gearbox.

Realistic traffic system.

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release January 9, 2020
Date Added January 9, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 2
Downloads Last Week 0
