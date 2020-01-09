Tired of having to pay a subscription fee for an outdated app to keep track of your shifts? I know I am, which is why I made Fire Shift Calendar.

Fire Shift Calendar lets you create your own shift pattern, as well as Kelly days for easy tracking in a simple yet beautiful way.

Keep records of your:

Vacation hours

Trades

Overtime

Sick time

Comp time

Exposures (Fire, Medical, Hazmat, Others)

Trainings

Paydays

Others (for whatever else is important to you)

Fire Shift Calendar also provides a home screen widget so you can quickly and easily see upcoming workday and events.

With Fire Shift Calendar, you can also backup your records and share them to other devices using google drive.

Website: dejiapps.com/fire-shift-calendar

Facebook: facebook.com/FireShiftCalendar/

Google+: plus.google.com/communities/108540965007685727612