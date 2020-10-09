Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Fip - live radio & music streams jazz rock electro for Android

By Radio France Free

Developer's Description

By Radio France

Fip radio, the worlds most eclectic radio, broadcast live from Paris.

8 music streams:

Fip Rock: from Bowie Radiohead, our slick rock mix blend genres and generations

Fip Electro: from Air to Kraftwerk, get plugged in to our electro selection

Fip Jazz: Bebop, afrojazz, salsa, bossa nova, blues, jazz and all the extended family

Fip Groove: get into a groove mixing Motown, funk, trip-hop, RnB and disco

Fip World Music: join our musical odyssey and take a world tour in just a few hours

Fip Reggae: from Peter Tosh to Groundation, reggae, ragga, rock steady

Fip Pop : from Jeanne Added to Blur, britpop or indie-rock discover Fip Pop!

Fip Discovery: Today theyre on Fip, but tomorrow, who knows? All our favourite new discoveries are here.

Bookmark your favourite songs and share this playlist on streaming services as Deezer, Spotify or Youtube.

Use Chromecast to stream Fip on your TV and speakers!

Non-stop and ad-free, you might even catch a live concert in amongst our hand-curated playlists. No marketed songs in our playlist, only choices of our team.

So whether youre relaxing, dancing, travelling, driving or running; at work, at home or on the move, we have the perfect soundtrack for every moment of the day.

Fip is a brand of Radio France, the french public radio.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 5.0.2_rc

General

Release October 9, 2020
Date Added October 9, 2020
Version 5.0.2_rc

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Spotify: Listen to new music and play podcasts

Free
Listen to your favorites or discover new music with a ready-made playlist that suits your mood.
Android
Spotify: Listen to new music and play podcasts

YouTube Music

Free
Watch and listen to a nearly endless catalog in an app designed for music discovery.
Android
YouTube Music

Google Play Music

Free
Shop music on Android Market and listen instantly using the Google Music app.
Android
Google Play Music

Pandora Music

Free
Create personalized stations that play only music you like.
Android
Pandora Music

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now