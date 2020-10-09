Fip radio, the worlds most eclectic radio, broadcast live from Paris.

8 music streams:

Fip Rock: from Bowie Radiohead, our slick rock mix blend genres and generations

Fip Electro: from Air to Kraftwerk, get plugged in to our electro selection

Fip Jazz: Bebop, afrojazz, salsa, bossa nova, blues, jazz and all the extended family

Fip Groove: get into a groove mixing Motown, funk, trip-hop, RnB and disco

Fip World Music: join our musical odyssey and take a world tour in just a few hours

Fip Reggae: from Peter Tosh to Groundation, reggae, ragga, rock steady

Fip Pop : from Jeanne Added to Blur, britpop or indie-rock discover Fip Pop!

Fip Discovery: Today theyre on Fip, but tomorrow, who knows? All our favourite new discoveries are here.

Bookmark your favourite songs and share this playlist on streaming services as Deezer, Spotify or Youtube.

Use Chromecast to stream Fip on your TV and speakers!

Non-stop and ad-free, you might even catch a live concert in amongst our hand-curated playlists. No marketed songs in our playlist, only choices of our team.

So whether youre relaxing, dancing, travelling, driving or running; at work, at home or on the move, we have the perfect soundtrack for every moment of the day.

Fip is a brand of Radio France, the french public radio.