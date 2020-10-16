Join or Sign In

Finland News in English | Finnish Newspapers for Android

By ProgrammingTunes Free

Developer's Description

By ProgrammingTunes

Read latest Finland news from more than 35 Finnish newspapers with an easy and uninterruptible view. Using Finnish News app is very simple, just tap on one of the Finnish Newspapers and start reading your Finland News. There are options for sharing Finnish news with your friends and family using your phone messages or any other relevant social apps. Finnish Newspapers included are:

7 Seiska

Aamulehti

Ampparit

Elisa

Etela-Saimaa

Etela-Suomen Sanomat (ESS)

Finland Times

GB times

HBL

Helsingin Sanomat

Helsingin Uutised

ILKKA

Ita-Savo

Kainuun Sanomat

Kaleva

Lansi-Savo

Lapin Kansa

Maaseudun Tulevaisuus

Metro

Nyt

PH Net

Plaza

Pohjois-Karjala

Puheenvuoro

Satakunnan Kansa

Savon Sanomat

Savonmaa

Stara

Suomen Kuvalehti

Talous Sanomat

Tietoviikko

Tilannehuone

Uutis Aalto

Uutisvirta

Verkkouutiset

Vuodatus

yle

What's new in version 9.2

What's new in version 9.2

General

Release October 16, 2020
Date Added October 16, 2020
Version 9.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

