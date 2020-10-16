Finland Chat app is for all singles, meet new people and find love in your city nearby!

With Finish Dating, you can host a live streaming events or join one, to share your thoughts and get to know others.

Features:

- Find people nearby.

- Live streaming events.

- Not only chat, you can make voice calls or video calls.

- Easy filter results.

- Chat filter and favorites.

- Profile settings, you are in control.

- Simple and fast!

Don't forget to complete your profile to get maximum exposure and our system will find the best match for you!

Please consider that our moderators must review all imagery before we publish it to make sure it meets our community standards.

Have fun!