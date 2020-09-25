The Pattern Balls is a casual style flower game, the player by clicking on the screen intensity and speed control basketball bounce height dribble and avoid all kinds of obstacles in the scene will eventually be transported to the basket under the game

Click on basketball, the greater the intensity, the higher the Basketball Bounce, click the basketball faster, the lower the Basketball Bounce, so as to better avoid the touch of the obstacles encountered basketball

As you experience the game, you feel that basketball is like baseball. It feels like baseball is jumping, baseball is dodging, baseball is jumping, and baseball is moving forward