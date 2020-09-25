Join or Sign In

Finger.BasketBall for iOS

By Chengdu Zhangwo Unlimited Free

The Pattern Balls is a casual style flower game, the player by clicking on the screen intensity and speed control basketball bounce height dribble and avoid all kinds of obstacles in the scene will eventually be transported to the basket under the game

Click on basketball, the greater the intensity, the higher the Basketball Bounce, click the basketball faster, the lower the Basketball Bounce, so as to better avoid the touch of the obstacles encountered basketball

As you experience the game, you feel that basketball is like baseball. It feels like baseball is jumping, baseball is dodging, baseball is jumping, and baseball is moving forward

Release September 25, 2020
Date Added September 25, 2020
Version 1.2

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 7.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
