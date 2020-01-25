This is the story of Kathijah, a 16-year old Rohingya refugee forced to flee to Malaysia with her brother Ishak in order to find safety. She has no legal status, no support, no security.

Just this phone.

Now her fight for survival, is yours.

"Making a very important story accessible to a whole new audience" Mashable

"Smartphone app lets users walk a mile in a refugee's shoes" The New York Times

"Raising public awareness and empathy about the worldwide struggle of refugees" Daily Mail

A revolutionary new mobile experience, the Finding Home app creates a simulated OS that literally takes over your phone;

- Receive and send voice and video calls

- Reply to messages from new contacts

- View the image gallery to uncover Kats past and find clues to help her

Best experienced on any iPhone

Music by Two AM Studios & Jeevan Menon

There are some 150,000 refugees in Malaysia. The majority of refugees are from Myanmar, of whom 56,000 are ethnic Rohingya. Some 35,144 are children below the age of 18, and many experience the kind of story being told through Finding Home. The refugee story is often a deeply personal one, difficult to understand. Behind the statistics and the politics of any refugee crisis, are individual human beings with real stories of pain and fear, but also of hope and strength.

Finding Home allows people to walk a mile in a refugees shoes in order to understand what they go through every day in order to find safety.

Finding Home was constructed from a series of interviews with many refugee youths and adults in Malaysia to provide as real an insight as possible into the everyday challenges faced by refugees.