Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Find my headphones & earbuds for iOS

By HUI HANG ZHONG Free

Developer's Description

By HUI HANG ZHONG

=== About ===

This app helps you find your lost Bluetooth device such as earbuds and headphones quickly.

"Find my headphones & earbuds" helps you find Bluetooth devices in seconds. Use it when you or your family misplace the device and save the money you'd otherwise need to spend on a new one!

=== HOW TO USE IT ===

1. Run the app.

2. Find and select your lost Bluetooth device in the list.

3. Move around slowly and keep watching the estimated distance on the radar screen.

4. When the estimated distance is "1-4m", look around. Your device should be near to you.

=== Highlight Features ===

- Show signal strength in radar and the estimated distance between you and your lost device to help you find it quickly.

- Add your devices to "My Devices" list to help you track your devices more quickly.

- Optional unit of measurement such as meters.

- The app can locate almost all BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy) device that is broadcasting a Bluetooth signal.

- Beautiful UI and very easy to use.

=== Compatible devices ===

- Wireless headphones and earbuds

- Bluetooth case and charger

- Fitness Tracker, Fitbit Tracker

- Bluetooth devices

=== SUPPORT ===

Do you need support? Please write us to: andychung1005@outlook.com

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release October 10, 2020
Date Added October 10, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 13.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Google Chrome

Free
Browse fast and private on your iPhone and iPad.
iOS
Google Chrome

Firefox: Private, Safe Browser

Free
Take back control of your Web experience and plunge into people-first browsing era.
iOS
Firefox: Private, Safe Browser

Truecaller - Spam Identification & Block

Free
Identify and block spammers, search for unknown numbers, call friends and much more.
iOS
Truecaller - Spam Identification & Block

WinZip - The Leading Zip, Unzip & RAR Tool

Free
Zip, unzip, share, protect files and streamline data storage with trusted enhanced compression.
iOS
WinZip - The Leading Zip, Unzip & RAR Tool

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now