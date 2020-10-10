=== About ===

This app helps you find your lost Bluetooth device such as earbuds and headphones quickly.

"Find my headphones & earbuds" helps you find Bluetooth devices in seconds. Use it when you or your family misplace the device and save the money you'd otherwise need to spend on a new one!

=== HOW TO USE IT ===

1. Run the app.

2. Find and select your lost Bluetooth device in the list.

3. Move around slowly and keep watching the estimated distance on the radar screen.

4. When the estimated distance is "1-4m", look around. Your device should be near to you.

=== Highlight Features ===

- Show signal strength in radar and the estimated distance between you and your lost device to help you find it quickly.

- Add your devices to "My Devices" list to help you track your devices more quickly.

- Optional unit of measurement such as meters.

- The app can locate almost all BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy) device that is broadcasting a Bluetooth signal.

- Beautiful UI and very easy to use.

=== Compatible devices ===

- Wireless headphones and earbuds

- Bluetooth case and charger

- Fitness Tracker, Fitbit Tracker

- Bluetooth devices

=== SUPPORT ===

Do you need support? Please write us to: andychung1005@outlook.com