Find The Panda & Friends for Android

By ZXDigital Free

Developer's Description

By ZXDigital

Can you spot our missing bear? It's not as easy as it looks to Find The Panda.

The aim of Find The Panda is to successfully find as many elusive Pandas as you can in 60 seconds. He's got lots of black and white friends, cats, dogs, lions, you name it. Each time you play everything is totally random and unique, see how many times you can Spot the Panda in a minute.

Randomly Generated Puzzles, different every time you play.

Climb the leaderboards using your powers of observation.

Spot the Panda in a sea of his furry friends.

What's new in version 0.0.4

Release August 17, 2020
Date Added August 17, 2020
Version 0.0.4

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
