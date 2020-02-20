Hello Friends,Now a day we all are known that the time of smart phones will increase day by day,

Without smart phone you are nothing,

Smart Phone can handle everything of our life with Efficiently.

Without Smart Phone we all known that we are Nothing.

But with this all Importance we also dont forget that Theft of Mobile also day by day more active,

We all are Store Private Information in Smart Phone Now a day like Photos,Videos,Notes,Credit card Detail,Debit card detail,Net Banking Detail,Bank Work also Done from Smart Phone,

Did you Realise if your Phone will Lost/Stolen then all that information can take place in wrong hand,

Its too much critical situation to handle all this problem, but now not, we are give you best news for fight against Lost Phone/Lost device.

Let we Introduce with all New Android Application Called Find Lost Device/Find Lost Phone:

With the help of this application you just want to follow some instruction and register your device in it and then We provide an Anti-Theft Security against Lost Phone.

This is an Anti-theft/Anti-lost or mobile finder application for finding your lost Device at any time you misplace your Device or your phone is Theft by thief, find my lost phone is here to help you against it.

If you are forget that where is your phone, now just relaxed Find Lost phone app is here to get your lost phone location with just a single message command.

Find Lost Phone Important Features:

*Find Lost/Stolen Phone/Theft Device:

You can easily find your smart phone anytime and also can get exact phone location of your lost phone on map or ringing your silent phone if it is misplaced somewhere at home or work place or anywhere.

*Track My Mobile:

Only you can Easily track your lost Mobile with current location using this app and share with friends and family or anyone whom you want so they can easily locate your Mobile in map

*Ringing Silent Phone :

If your mobile is silent and misplaced in home or office or anywhere and you are unable to find it, then now you can ring it like remote by just single Text Message Command from other Mobile.

*Get lost phones Current location:

This app can help you to find lost phones location by just single click from any other phone in which you login with your gmail id. You will get the location of your mobile device.

*Antitheft Security Provided:

The most Important feature of this application is find your stolen phone. You have to just set your trusted contact like friend or family contact number in settings and set your custom Notification text which you want.

And then you can send a free text message notification to your lost or stolen mobile with your contact number where you can be located.

Trusted persons will receive following details of your lost phone

1. Your mobile phones current location,

2. Mobile phone IMEI Number

3. Battery Status.

*GPS Route Finder(map Navigation):-

You can find the best and efficient route to any place nearby you and the app will guide you to reach at your destination. click on any nearby places like

Near by Restaurants,

Near by Schools,

Near by snacks Restaurants,

nearby ATM,

Nearby Petrol pumps etc.

and this app will help you on draw nearest path to reach at your destination.

*Set Notification when you Reach at your Favourite Places:

You can set notification for your places like office,Restaurants, gym, home and other places. This app will notify you on your time to go at that place and you will find best path by just click on your location.

*Saved Places and Place Notification:

Some of favourite places, where you go Regularly like office, restaurants, gym, tuition, school, college etc so Lost Device app will notify you for gym time and provide best route to the gym.

You can easily share your favourite place with your family,friends. So, it will be easy to locate you.

Note: Unless you share your places or current location of your device with their they cant locate you.