Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Find My Goods. Easy Package Tracking & Finder for Android

By Innovative Project Apps Free

Developer's Description

By Innovative Project Apps

Find My Goods is the best solution for finding and tracking on real time your package, does not matter which company has been shipped with Fedex, UPS, Amazon or DHL. Never miss again another delivery by knowing where your mail or package is at all moments.

With the help of the Package-Tracking function, you will be able to check all of your packages from different delivery services. All of these packages are tracked automatically in your device.

We support all the major Worldwide shipping carriers. (Fedex, UPS, Amazon, DHL and more)

You will be notified before 2 hours of their delivery. Also, we have the Countdown function. This means that users will be able to see the exact time when their in-store orders will be ready.

Main Features

Package: Track the status of your packages.

Countdown: Direct countdown to each product, which identifies when the in-store orders should be picked up.

QR code scanner: All information about the goods are displayed on Customer and Business sides.

QR code payment: Ability to pay for the product by means of a QR code.

Map: Checking the current location of the package.

SMS notifications: Customers are able to receive messages from Businesses with the description of their orders status.

Find My Goods is the best packages finder you will be able to track and find all the information regarding your shipment.

Download it NOW !

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release September 7, 2020
Date Added September 7, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

PayPal

Free
Send or request money and make your transactions easier.
Android
PayPal

Shpock - The local way to sell and buy

Free
Find the most beautiful things in your neighborhood and sell your things quickly to other people around you.
Android
Shpock - The local way to sell and buy

Amazon Prime Now

Free
You have better things to do than go to the store.
Android
Amazon Prime Now

Google Express - Shopping done fast

Free
Shop Walmart, Target, Costco, and more - in one convenient place.
Android
Google Express - Shopping done fast

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now