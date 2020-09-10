Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Financial Management Book & Notes for Android

By REMEMBER ME Free

Developer's Description

By REMEMBER ME

Financial management refers to the efficient and effective management of money (funds) in such a manner as to accomplish the objectives of the organization. It is the specialized function directly associated with the top management.

Financial Management is an area of financial decision making, harmonizing individual motives and enterprise goals." -By Weston and Brigham

Financial management is the area of business management devoted to a judicious use of capital and a careful selection of sources of capital in order to enable a business firm to move in the direction of reaching its goals.

APP FEATURES

For you, why is this "Financial Management" application for all the other applications on the market? . Here are the features that make this application better than all Financial Management applications:

- Responsive and easy to navigate.

- More complete material

- Easy access to key issues in Financial Management.

- Search functionality helps you search terms easily

- Fast and lightweight application

- PDF form that is easy to read and clear

Disclaimer : We are not associated with any educational organization or agency. We developed this app as an educational app

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release September 10, 2020
Date Added September 10, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

TED

Free
Find the talks and performances from TED conferences on your Android device.
Android
TED

Star Chart

Free
Access the whole visible universe from your android device.
Android
Star Chart

Bible for Kids

Free
A free, digital storybook designed to explore the big stories of the Bible.
Android
Bible for Kids

CES 6.0.0 Answers

Free
THIS IS NOT TEST. HERE IS ANSWERS ONLY.....
Android
CES 6.0.0 Answers

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now