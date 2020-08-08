Secure your financial future with Financial 4.0!

Financial 4.0 is a free financial resource for the Oakland University community geared to help college students discover how to build and secure their financial future. Learn financial tips for building good credit, budgeting wisely, and boosting your savings as a college student.

Financial 4.0 features:

Blog posts about navigating financial situations unique to college students

Interactive Budget Tracker tool that allows you to practice budgeting and saving to reach your goals

Challenges that teach you how to save

Quizzes to test your financial IQ

Weekly financial tips

Glossary of more than 40 financial terms

The Ask an Expert feature allows you to ask questions and get answers to your questions from financial experts

Financial calculators will help you answer a variety of financial questions such as how much interest you will save on a loan, or how long it will take you to pay off your credit card

Disclosure:

Produced by Oakland University Credit Union.

View OUCU's Privacy Policy here: https://www.oucreditunion.org/privacy_policy/

Oakland University Credit Union is a registered trade name of Michigan State University Federal Credit Union. Oakland University Credit Union and related trademarks and logos are trademarks of MSU Federal Credit Union.

Federally insured by the NCUA. Equal Housing Lender.

There is no charge for Financial 4.0, however data and connectivity fees from your mobile service provider may apply. Please contact your mobile service provider for more information.