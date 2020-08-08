vPaulTech LLC is proud to present our first mobile game Fins Fathoms: The Fishy Apprentice!

While searching for his best friend Herman, Fin finds himself submerged in a dangerous plot! After nearly becoming shark bait, Fin is discovered by Shellie: Queen of the Mermaids. Shellie sees great potential in Fin. Because of this she decides to guide him on his quest.

Fins Fathoms: The Fishy Apprentice is an exciting and challenging arcade game that will keep you coming back for more!

Players can experience Fins world with multiple modes of game play.

Choose Easy to get your fins wet. Otherwise select Go for it! and truly test your swimming skills!

See how far you and Fin can go in classic Arcade style. Or choose Story mode where you can learn the mysteries of the deep blue sea.

Need some practice before navigating these treacherous depths? Check out the Challenge section and have Shellie guide you on your way to mastering your skills.

Get in on the sea bottom floor of this new mobile game craze brought to you by vPaulTech LLC!