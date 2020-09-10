FileHub file manager helps you manage your files efficiently and easily whether they are stored in your device's memory, microSD card, or cloud storage accounts.

FileHub allows you to copy, move, rename, delete or share files and folders to and from any of your storages.

Key features:

- Cross-platform support: easily transfer files and folders between your android devices and your PC using the desktop client (http://filehubapp.com).

- Wireless file transfer: transfer files and folders without using mobile data over a Wi-Fi access point/Hotspot or Bluetooth connection.

- UPnP port mapping support: makes it possible to access your friends shared files over the internet.

- Supports seamless access to your cloud storage accounts such as Dropbox, Google Drive and Microsoft OneDrive. Direct saving of web links into onedrive and dropbox storages are also supported.

- Easy file browsing: Browse files easily by pin your favorite folders and access them right from the home screen.

- Built-in ZIP support: allows you to compress and decompress ZIP files.

- Built-in multi channel downloader: allows accelerated downloading of any link at your prefered times using the included download scheduler.