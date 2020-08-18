File2Go is a completely free app that lets users can use photos of resumes, contracts, cover letters, & other templates to save. Users can also transfer the template photo into PDFs using editor. In addition, users can use their own template by using the scanner button or editor if photo is already saved. File2Go frees users from the typical software requirements for using the de facto document file format. Completely online, File2Go requires no more than a modern internet browser and an active internet connection.