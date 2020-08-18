File Manager (File Explorer) is a full-featured file (Images, Music, Movies, Documents, app, root, USB OTG, FTP) manager for both local and networked use!. File Manager (File Explorer) helps manage your android phone and files efficiently and effectively and share files without data cost.

Attractive material Design UI/UX

Light & smooth

Simple & clean

Multi themes support

App Manager & Storage Cleaner

Manage Apps

Backup apps

Uninstall apps

Share apps

FTP Server

Download files and folders from your phone

Download FTP files to your phone

Root File Manager (File Explorer)

For advanced users to explore, edit, copy, paste and delete files in the root partition of phone storage for development purposes. Explore root folders of the system like data, cache.

Document Editor

You can easily edit files on the go. Support for every type of text files such as HTML, XHTML, TXT etc. You can also edit files when the phone is rooted.

Other Super Features

One and only file manager to support RTL languages like Arabic, Hebrew etc natively in app design

The only app to Show Folder sizes across storages

First File Manager for Android TV!

Smallest File Manager on play store with size of 3MB only!!

One of the rarest file manager to support accessibility for disabled people

Fully customizable themes colors for the app and theme types to choose from. Dark theme is fully supported. Choose the color that suits you from a wide range of material colours

Acts as a Standalone File Picker from other applications such as attaching document files from gmail or inbox, uploading videos to youtube, sending images to friends on whatsapp etc