File Manager (File Explorer) is a full-featured file (Images, Music, Movies, Documents, app, root, USB OTG, FTP) manager for both local and networked use!. File Manager (File Explorer) helps manage your android phone and files efficiently and effectively and share files without data cost.
Attractive material Design UI/UX
Light & smooth
Simple & clean
Multi themes support
App Manager & Storage Cleaner
Manage Apps
Backup apps
Uninstall apps
Share apps
FTP Server
Download files and folders from your phone
Download FTP files to your phone
Root File Manager (File Explorer)
For advanced users to explore, edit, copy, paste and delete files in the root partition of phone storage for development purposes. Explore root folders of the system like data, cache.
Document Editor
You can easily edit files on the go. Support for every type of text files such as HTML, XHTML, TXT etc. You can also edit files when the phone is rooted.
Other Super Features
One and only file manager to support RTL languages like Arabic, Hebrew etc natively in app design
The only app to Show Folder sizes across storages
First File Manager for Android TV!
Smallest File Manager on play store with size of 3MB only!!
One of the rarest file manager to support accessibility for disabled people
Fully customizable themes colors for the app and theme types to choose from. Dark theme is fully supported. Choose the color that suits you from a wide range of material colours
Acts as a Standalone File Picker from other applications such as attaching document files from gmail or inbox, uploading videos to youtube, sending images to friends on whatsapp etc