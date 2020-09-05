DES/AES FILE Encrypter/Decrypter for Android.

: Standard(DES) encryption support.

: Advanced(AES) encryption support!

Explanation:

It will basically create /sdcard/KangDroid/(advanced or standard)/(encryption or decryption) when you choose file and put password in it.

You can encrypt file on osx as well! Encrypt on phone, Decrypt on computer!

You can download Java File Encrypter from : https://github.com/KangDroid/Java_fileEncrypt/raw/master/FileEncrypter.jar

WARNING(minor bugs):

1. File with multiple extensions(eg: test.test.tar.gz) WORKS but when you decrypt it, decrypt works as well but you have to rename decrypted file to normal manually in decrypt folder.

eg: test.tar.gz.enc(encrypted) -- > test.tar.gz.enc(decrypted in decrypt folder, rename to test.tar.gz)

Bug reports are always welcome! send bug report to: hyunwoo286@gmail.com