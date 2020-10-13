Join or Sign In

Figs & Feta Magazine for iOS

The FIGS & FETA MAGAZINE is a UNIQUE Lifestyle Magazine dedicated to empowering readers with INSPIRATION and COURAGE to be the best version of themselves and live their best life. Unique to Figs & Feta Magazine whilst celebrating new and upcoming extraordinary talent we tantalise you with spectacular Interiors, delicious Recipes, stunning Event Styling, fun Fashion, empowering Self Discovery, vitality in Health and a whole lot more.

Figs & Feta magazine Subscription available:

A single issue for $6.99 (non-subscription)

Yearly subscription for $19.99

Automatically renewed until canceled. Payment for all purchases will be charged to your iTunes account at the confirmation of your purchase.

SUBSCRIBERS AUTOMATIC-RENEWAL FEATURE: Your subscription automatically renews unless autorenew is turned off at least 24-hours before the end of the current period. Your iTunes account will automatically be charged at the same price for renewal 24-hours prior to the end of the current period (another year for annual subscribers, another month for monthly subscribers) unless you change your subscription preferences in your account settings. You can manage your subscriptions through your Account settings after purchase. No cancellation of the current subscription is allowed during active subscription period. Please go to https://www.figsandfeta.com.au/privacy-policy/ and https://www.figsandfeta.com.au/terms-and-condition/ for more information.

What's new in version 7.10.26

Release October 13, 2020
Date Added October 13, 2020
Version 7.10.26

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.1 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

