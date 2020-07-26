Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Fido&Pumpkin Position Pictures for iOS

By Sakura Imaginings Free

Developer's Description

By Sakura Imaginings

FIDO AND PUMPKIN POSITION PICTURES

Have fun with Fido and Pumpkin creating your own position pictures!

There are two scenes to choose from: the beach or the garden. Pick a scene, then choose a position word to illustrate. There are 51 colourful items to drag and drop onto the background making the possibilities endless! Any unwanted objects can be dragged to the trash before constructing and recording a sentence to match the picture. Save the picture and recording, to enjoy at a later date with friends and family; just click the camera and send the picture to your pin-board!

So lets jump into learning about position!

Meets the Australian Curriculum Guidelines for Kindergarten/ Prep Mathematics: ACMMG010 Describe position and movement.

Meets the UK statutory requirements for Mathematical Geometry - Position and Direction KS1 and KS2:

Pupils should be taught to: describe position.

And also Meets

American Common Core State Standards for Mathematics

Geometry KG

1. Describe objects in the environment using names of shapes, and describe the relative positions of these objects using terms such as above, below, beside, in front of, behind, and next to.

Credits:

Initial concept, graphic assets and character design:

Julie Easthope and Jemina Da Silva Macedo

Animation:

Video@Click, JSD Design

Music:

Michael Azzopardi

Development:

David Liu

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.3

General

Release July 26, 2020
Date Added July 26, 2020
Version 1.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Duolingo - Language Lessons

Free
Practice speaking, reading, listening and writing.
iOS
Duolingo - Language Lessons

Mod Creator for Minecraft

Free
Create and share your own Add-Ons, skins, and mods for Minecraft.
iOS
Mod Creator for Minecraft

Adda247

Free
Government job in your pocket.
iOS
Adda247

CRDP-Ebooks

Free
CRDP-Ebooks.
iOS
CRDP-Ebooks

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now