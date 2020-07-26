FIDO AND PUMPKIN POSITION PICTURES

Have fun with Fido and Pumpkin creating your own position pictures!

There are two scenes to choose from: the beach or the garden. Pick a scene, then choose a position word to illustrate. There are 51 colourful items to drag and drop onto the background making the possibilities endless! Any unwanted objects can be dragged to the trash before constructing and recording a sentence to match the picture. Save the picture and recording, to enjoy at a later date with friends and family; just click the camera and send the picture to your pin-board!

So lets jump into learning about position!

Meets the Australian Curriculum Guidelines for Kindergarten/ Prep Mathematics: ACMMG010 Describe position and movement.

Meets the UK statutory requirements for Mathematical Geometry - Position and Direction KS1 and KS2:

Pupils should be taught to: describe position.

And also Meets

American Common Core State Standards for Mathematics

Geometry KG

1. Describe objects in the environment using names of shapes, and describe the relative positions of these objects using terms such as above, below, beside, in front of, behind, and next to.

Credits:

Initial concept, graphic assets and character design:

Julie Easthope and Jemina Da Silva Macedo

Animation:

Video@Click, JSD Design

Music:

Michael Azzopardi

Development:

David Liu