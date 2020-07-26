FIDO AND PUMPKIN POSITION BUNDLE

Three, fun learning apps in one!

FIDO & PUMPKIN POSITION WORDS

Join in with Fido and Pumpkin as they discover what position means, through a series of fun-filled animated adventures!

The bright, colourful animations and activities engage children in learning, while providing the satisfaction of instant feedback and the teaching of new positional concepts.

After watching an animation, the child is asked to answer a position question. If they succeed with the correct answer they are rewarded. If they choose the incorrect answer, a new animation demonstrates where Fido or Pumpkin would be if they were in the position they have chosen, so they can compare and see the difference. For those who are not yet confident in reading, all answer options are fully audible.

So lets jump into learning all about position!

FIDO & PUMPKIN POSITION PUZZLES

Fido and Pumpkin are back to learn more about position through position puzzles!

Each puzzle can be tailored into 4, 6, 8, 12 or 16 pieces, making them suitable for differing abilities. For extra help, you can choose to have the puzzle outlined or if youre feeling confident, you can simply choose to have the backboard and do the puzzle all by yourself!

A surprise is in store, as once the puzzle is completed, areas of the picture animate with just a touch!

Position words illustrated include: outside, in, around, next to, behind, on top and in front.

With a selection of seven puzzles to choose from, the fun of learning never ends!

FIDO AND PUMPKIN POSITION PICTURES

Have fun with Fido and Pumpkin creating your own position pictures!

There are two scenes to choose from: the beach or the garden. Pick a scene, then choose a position word to illustrate. There are 51 colourful items to drag and drop onto the background making the possibilities endless! Any unwanted objects can be dragged to the trash before constructing and recording a sentence to match the picture. Save the picture and recording, to enjoy at a later date with friends and family; just click the camera and send the picture to your pin-board!

So lets jump into learning about position!

CURRICULUM LINKS:

Fido and Pumpkin apps support the Australian Curriculum Guidelines for Kindergarten/ Prep Mathematics:

ACMMG010 Describe position and movement

and

also supports the UK statutory requirements for Mathematical Geometry - Position and Direction KS1 and KS2:

Pupils should be taught to: describe position.

Credits:

Initial concepts, graphic assets and character design:

Julie Easthope and Jemina Da Silva Macedo

Animation:

JSD Design and VideoClick

Music:

Michael Azzopardi

Development:

David Liu