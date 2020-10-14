Fidelity 95.7 Puerto Rico Radio San Juan Streaming

It is a free application to listen to music with the station of your choice for the enjoyment of all users.

To listen to your favorite radio program from anywhere.

With the radio application you can listen to music to exercise, to dance, music to relax and sleep.

Our App has a simple and clean user interface.

It has the following functions:

-While listening to your station you can see the name of the song that is being broadcast, if the name is available.

-Set up your alarm to wake up with your favorite station.

-Add favorite: it has the function of adding the favorite radio.

- Sleep function: with this radio app you can go to bed by programming the sleep function so that the radio turns off in a certain time.

-You can share with your friends or family the stations you are listening to.

Updates

We will strive to constantly update the Fidelity 95.7 Puerto Rico Radio San Juan Streaming app and stay up-to-date with live radio stations.

If you have any problem with a station, write to us and we will try to solve it as soon as possible.

If you want us to add some stations let us know in the comments.

Notice

The APP needs a 3G, 4G or WIFI internet connection.

Attention

Some AM / FM radios may not be temporarily available depending on the station and its servers.

This application does not allow downloading music.

Let us know your feedback in the comments.

facebook.com/merakiapp.radios