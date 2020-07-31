Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Fiddler's Friend for iOS

By Transported Productions $24.99

Developer's Description

By Transported Productions

Exercises tailored to fiddle tunes

Strengthen your fingers to enhance playing

Bowing exercises for more fluid playing

Videos of each exercise showing how it's done

Tips for playing each exercise

Easy-to-read sheet music

Adjustable metronome

G-D-A-E Tuner

Record and play your own practice session

Forty fiddle exercises, created by renowned fiddler and teacher Randy Miller, to improve fingering and bowing. These unique exercises are tailored specifically to phrases found in traditional New England, Irish, Scottish, old-time and bluegrass fiddle music. Practice the double-note slide found in old-time music, the 3-note triplet cuts in Cape Breton tunes, the 5-note Irish long-roll, and much more!

Included are short videos of Randy introducing the exercise and playing it once through at a slow tempo. For each exercise, you can watch the video (and play along), see the sheet music, and read Randy's tips on playing the exercise. A metronome with adjustable tempo is included. The app also has a record button so that you can record and play back your own practice session.

The fingering of the left hand in particular can be a great challenge, since most fiddlers are right-handed. Many of these exercises, therefore, focus on strengthening the fingers of the left hand. In addition, some exercises allow you to work on bowing patterns found in trad music, including cross-string slurs.

These gems prove that practice need not be a grim chore. Add nimbleness and fluidity to your playing! The exercises are for all levels, novice through advanced. Bowing marks, a key to left-hand fingering, and tempo indications are included.

Note: Although geared to fiddlers, these exercises can be quite useful to any melody instrument such as flute, mandolin, whistle, and button accordion.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1.1

General

Release July 31, 2020
Date Added July 31, 2020
Version 1.1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.2 or later. Compatible with iPad.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Tunigo Play

Free
Find playlists for any mood, event, or occasion, read the latest news of interest, and discover new music.
iOS
Tunigo Play

Tuner Radio Plus

Free
Best Mp3 Mp4 Muisc Player.
iOS
Tuner Radio Plus

VOZEE

Free
VOZEE is a app that can download music from your personal Onedrive and Dropbox Drive.
iOS
VOZEE

MintBeat Music

Free
Best Music Player.
iOS
MintBeat Music

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now