FiRE 9.3 Inventory Management for iOS

By Asset Works LLC Free

Developer's Description

By Asset Works LLC

FiRE Inventory compliments and extends the back office asset management capabilities of AiM by providing real time processing of pick tickets, counter releases, returns, physical counting and management of inventory parts.

The FiRE platform is a suite of purpose-driven mobile applications designed with specific organizational roles in mind. Leveraging the latest Apple iOS software capabilities, FiRE keeps your mobile workforce agile, flexible, and informed.

Features include:

Status driven drawing of parts and tracking of what items are available for pickup

Generation of notifications to requestors when their parts are ready

Release parts from inventory with optional signature capture

Count and track inventory

Add photos and descriptions to part profiles

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release August 13, 2020
Date Added August 13, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
