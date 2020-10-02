Join or Sign In

Fever Free | AI Health Checks for iOS

By WeeCare Free

Developer's Description

By WeeCare

Fever Free allows teams to submit private and remote wellness checks to confirm they are clear to go into work.

Wellness checks are verified by artificial intelligence, so there is no work for your organization.

Staff can feel safe knowing their privacy is respected. Organization managers will only see a clearance or non-clearance status for their team members based on pre-defined company settings. Organizations can define the automated communication that a team member should receive if they are not cleared to go into the office.

Team members receive daily push notifications as a reminder to do wellness checks prior to arriving at work. Wellness checks are never shared with other employees.

Key Features:

- AI verification

- Daily push notification reminders

- Automate communication with team members

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.9.6

General

Release October 2, 2020
Date Added October 2, 2020
Version 1.9.6

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 12.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

