Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Festival of Faith & Writing for iOS

By Legit Apps Free

Developer's Description

By Legit Apps

Download the official Festival of Faith & Writing app for schedules, speaker bios, resources, and more. The Festival of Faith & Writing is a biennial celebration of literature and belief, both broadly construed. Drawing more than 2,000 people from across the world to Grand Rapids, Michigan, the Festival offers three days of lively lectures, readings, conversations, films, workshops, concerts, plays, and more, all fueled by coffee and good food. It's a feast for readers, including those who also write.Schedule:-All the details on what's happening when and where during the conference-Live updates will keep you on top of any last minute changes.Info:-All the info you need for your conference experience. This area includes things like checklists, general information, contact information and more.Map:-Find the location of your next session and make navigating the local area easier.

Resources:

-Learn more about conference speakers and exhibitors

Push Notifications:

-Get up-to-date announcements and breaking information

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.4.0

General

Release August 21, 2020
Date Added August 21, 2020
Version 1.4.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Blue Letter Bible

Free
PLEASE NOTE: If you are running the BLB app on an Apple device that is using iOS 6.1 or older and are experiencing restriction issues with BLB...
iOS
Blue Letter Bible

Google Mobile App for iPhone

Free
Search Google easily with text, your voice, or your camera.
iOS
Google Mobile App for iPhone

Dictionary Offline Free

Free
A truly offline dictionaries app allows you to browse up to 66 dictionaries for multi-language word definition and translation WITHOUT INTERNET CONNECTION.
iOS
Dictionary Offline Free

Sky Guide: View Stars Night or Day

$2.99
2017 solar eclipse ready.
iOS
Sky Guide: View Stars Night or Day

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now