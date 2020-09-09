Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Fertilizer Farm: Idle Tycoon - Idle Poo & Turd (Early Access) for Android

By GGDS - Idle Games Business Tycoon Free

Developer's Description

By GGDS - Idle Games Business Tycoon

Build happy idle farm, manage your fertilizer factory and become Poo Tycoon! Grow your business, earn money and produce Fertilizer from Poop & Turd. Become an idle farm manager and billionaire.

Build your empire tycoon, collect idle cash and get new animals to poop for you. You can get many different animals by upgrading farms in your fertilizer factory.

Download this poo tycoon simulator game for free and produce fertilizer in multiple farms, earn gold poo coins and collect cash. If you love idle games - this one is for you!

Best idle turd tycoon simulation game of the year! Unique incremental mechanics lets you to play with your own style and grow poo industry, manage poop and invest cash to your business like never before. Forget about becoming crops or egg tycoon - poo is much more fun!

Features:

- Unlock multiple animals

- Tou never know what's next! Bear? Chicken? Or maybe unicorn?! Find out!

- Get hundrets of animals to poop for you

- Collect turd and grow your business!

- Catch golden poos and earn millions

- Intuitive gameplay with idle clicker mechanics!

- Offline game - no internet connection needed!

- Become billionaire

If you like management and idle strategy games with some special simulation mechanics and incremental progress Car Industry Idle Tycoon is for you!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 0.9.3

General

Release September 9, 2020
Date Added September 9, 2020
Version 0.9.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Clash of Clans

Free
Build your village, train your troops and battle with other players online.
Android
Clash of Clans

Plants vs. Zombies 2

Free
Defeat zombies throughout the ages, with the power of gardening.
Android
Plants vs. Zombies 2

Clash Royale

Free
Lead the Clash Royale family to victory.
Android
Clash Royale

Castle Clash: Heroes of the Empire US

Free
Build and battle your way to glory in Castle Clash.
Android
Castle Clash: Heroes of the Empire US

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now