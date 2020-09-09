Build happy idle farm, manage your fertilizer factory and become Poo Tycoon! Grow your business, earn money and produce Fertilizer from Poop & Turd. Become an idle farm manager and billionaire.

Build your empire tycoon, collect idle cash and get new animals to poop for you. You can get many different animals by upgrading farms in your fertilizer factory.

Download this poo tycoon simulator game for free and produce fertilizer in multiple farms, earn gold poo coins and collect cash. If you love idle games - this one is for you!

Best idle turd tycoon simulation game of the year! Unique incremental mechanics lets you to play with your own style and grow poo industry, manage poop and invest cash to your business like never before. Forget about becoming crops or egg tycoon - poo is much more fun!

Features:

- Unlock multiple animals

- Tou never know what's next! Bear? Chicken? Or maybe unicorn?! Find out!

- Get hundrets of animals to poop for you

- Collect turd and grow your business!

- Catch golden poos and earn millions

- Intuitive gameplay with idle clicker mechanics!

- Offline game - no internet connection needed!

- Become billionaire

If you like management and idle strategy games with some special simulation mechanics and incremental progress Car Industry Idle Tycoon is for you!