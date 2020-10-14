xDot makes it simple to keep track of your periods, menstrual cycles and ovulation.

Track your cycle and learn more about your reproductive health.

Improve your chances of conceiving a boy or girl. Join the millions of women who care about their fertility.

Key Features:

Track your menstrual cycle

See when you are most likely to ovulate

Get reminders to take your pill, next period and ovulation days

Simple charts to see your fertility data

FaceID, TouchID or pass code for added security!

Charts:

Basal Body Temperature (BBT)

Menstrual Cycles

Weight (Body Mass)

Track the following health measurements:

Basal Body Temperature (BBT)

Menstrual Flow

Spotting

Sexual Activity

Cervical Mucus Quality

Ovulation Test Result

Weight (Body Mass)

Notes

Subscribe to xDot to gain access to premium features:

Share data between devices (Requires iCloud)

Backup health data to iCloud (iCloud account required)

Integrate with Apples HealthApp (HealthKit) - iPhone Only

Refresh App from iCloud (iCloud account required)

Export data to CSV

Features, bugs? Please email us at support@xovulate.com

We're happy to help!

Support: https://xovulate.com/support

Privacy: https://xovulate.com/privacy

Terms: https://xovulate.com/terms

xDot Subscription options:

Title of publication or service: xDot Pro

Length of subscription & Price of subscription and price per unit if appropriate:

- Monthly

- Annual

Price of subscription:

- From $10.99 per year

- From $0.99 per month

- Or equal to the same price tier as Apple App Store Matrix determines as the equivalent of subscription price in USD.

Subscribe to get full access to xDot - Premium Features

Note: Subscriptions auto-renew at the end of the period.

Payment will be charged to your iTunes Account on confirmation of purchase.

Subscriptions automatically renew unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24-hours before the end of the current subscription period.

Your Account will be charged within 24-hours prior to the end of the current period and identify the cost of renewal.

Subscriptions maybe managed by going to the User's Account settings after purchase.

Any unused part of a FREE TRIAL period, if offered, will be forfeited when a subscription is purchased.