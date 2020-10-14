Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
xDot makes it simple to keep track of your periods, menstrual cycles and ovulation.
Track your cycle and learn more about your reproductive health.
Improve your chances of conceiving a boy or girl. Join the millions of women who care about their fertility.
Key Features:
Track your menstrual cycle
See when you are most likely to ovulate
Get reminders to take your pill, next period and ovulation days
Simple charts to see your fertility data
FaceID, TouchID or pass code for added security!
Charts:
Basal Body Temperature (BBT)
Menstrual Cycles
Weight (Body Mass)
Track the following health measurements:
Basal Body Temperature (BBT)
Menstrual Flow
Spotting
Sexual Activity
Cervical Mucus Quality
Ovulation Test Result
Weight (Body Mass)
Notes
Subscribe to xDot to gain access to premium features:
Share data between devices (Requires iCloud)
Backup health data to iCloud (iCloud account required)
Integrate with Apples HealthApp (HealthKit) - iPhone Only
Refresh App from iCloud (iCloud account required)
Export data to CSV
Features, bugs? Please email us at support@xovulate.com
We're happy to help!
Support: https://xovulate.com/support
Privacy: https://xovulate.com/privacy
Terms: https://xovulate.com/terms
xDot Subscription options:
Title of publication or service: xDot Pro
Length of subscription & Price of subscription and price per unit if appropriate:
- Monthly
- Annual
Price of subscription:
- From $10.99 per year
- From $0.99 per month
- Or equal to the same price tier as Apple App Store Matrix determines as the equivalent of subscription price in USD.
Subscribe to get full access to xDot - Premium Features
Note: Subscriptions auto-renew at the end of the period.
Payment will be charged to your iTunes Account on confirmation of purchase.
Subscriptions automatically renew unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24-hours before the end of the current subscription period.
Your Account will be charged within 24-hours prior to the end of the current period and identify the cost of renewal.
Subscriptions maybe managed by going to the User's Account settings after purchase.
Any unused part of a FREE TRIAL period, if offered, will be forfeited when a subscription is purchased.