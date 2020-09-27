Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Ferry Beach Retreat & Conference Center for Android

By PJ Lassek Free

Developer's Description

By PJ Lassek

Every stay is a great experience at Ferry Beach Retreat & Conference Center. Wake up by the sea in our quaint cottages and halls, or at our campsites in our magical pine grove. Our 32-acre oceanfront campus in southern Maine provides the ideal opportunity to escape from everyday life and indulge in intellectual, spiritual, and recreational growth.

Ferry Beach is a welcoming non-profit organization that offers engaging retreats, conferences, youth camps, and vacations. Its relaxed campus features a sand volleyball court, two playgrounds, an art studio, fire pit, private beach, trails, and an outdoor chapel. Our dining hall provides healthy delicious food, great coffee, and, of course, Maine lobsters every week. One visit and youll know why generations of families, and friends love it here.

This mobile app will provide up-to-date campus activities throughout the year. It also will connect you to our social media, provide quick and easy access to on-site support services, and more!

Download the app and join our community!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.3

General

Release September 27, 2020
Date Added September 27, 2020
Version 1.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Carousell: Snap-Sell, Chat-Buy

Free
Snap, List, Sell - Selling made as simple as taking a photo.
Android
Carousell: Snap-Sell, Chat-Buy

Bumble -- Date. Meet Friends. Network.

Free
Meet, date, and friend people faster and easier than ever
Android
Bumble -- Date. Meet Friends. Network.

BBC News

Free
Get the latest world and regional news from the BBC's global network.
Android
BBC News

Be My Eyes - Helping the blind

Free
Lend your eyes to a blind person in need through a live video connection or be assisted by the network of sighted users.
Android
Be My Eyes - Helping the blind

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now