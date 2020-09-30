10,00+ common medical conditions. Diseases & disorders, differential diagnosis & lab results. Built-in calculators. 140+ interactive flowcharts. 5-in-1 format. Download the FREE app and view selected topics (Approximately 10% of the content is viewable in the free app and tapping on the locked topic will launch the in-app purchase screen).

Find fast answers to inform your daily diagnosis and treatment decisions! Ferris Clinical Advisor 2021 uses the popular "5 books in 1" format to deliver vast amounts of information in a clinically relevant, user-friendly manner. This bestselling reference has been significantly updated to provide you with easy access to answers on 1,000 common medical conditions, including diseases and disorders, differential diagnoses, clinical algorithms, laboratory tests, and clinical practice guidelinesall carefully reviewed by experts in key clinical fields. Extensive algorithms, along with hundreds of new figures and tables, ensure that you stay current with today's medical practice.

* Contains significant updates throughout, covering all aspects of current diagnosis and treatment.

* Features 27 all-new topics including chronic rhinosinusitis, subclinical brain infarction, reflux-cough syndrome, radiation pneumonitis, catatonia, end-stage renal disease, and genitourinary syndrome of menopause, among others.

* Includes new appendices covering common herbs in integrated medicine and herbal activities against pain and chronic diseases; palliative care; and preoperative evaluation.

About the Author

Fred Ferri

Dr. Ferri is a Clinical Professor of Community Health at the Alpert Medical School, Brown University and author of over 30 medical books. He has been the best selling medical author in the United States over the past 25 years and is also well known and respected internationally. He has been a visiting Professor at other medical schools and many of his books have been translated in several languages. In addition to his numerous publications, he has had a distinguished academic career at Brown University where he has received several awards for his dedication to teaching including the Brown University Excellence in Teaching Award and Deans Teaching Award, and with the American College of Physicians where he was inducted as a Fellow in the ACP and has been a recipient of the Irving Addison Beck Award from the Rhode Island Chapter of the American College of Physicians.