Fengshui balances the energies of given space to assure health & good fortune. Fengshui app contains several articles which throw light on Fengshui concepts with its application.

Feng means wind and shui means water. In Chinese culture wind and water are associated with good health, thus good fengshui came to mean good fortune, while bad feng shui means bad luck, or misfortune.

Feng shui is based on the Taoist vision and understanding of nature, particularly on the idea that the land is alive and filled with Chi , or energy.

These articles also give information about the use of Fengshui products which are supposed to improve the flow of positive energy in environment around us.

Destiny acquired from earth is the destiny acquired by man from his surrounding environment, direction, place, house or factory etc. Destiny acquired from the earth can be changed easily and can be turned in man's favour. For achieving this miracle Fengshui products are widely accepted by the people of all religions, races all over the world.