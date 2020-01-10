Fencing Score & Timer is an app for every fencer and for every fencing coach !

You can count the points for the two fencers !

The app has the ability to count double points when the two fencers touches each other !

The app has two options for the timer , it has 1 minute or 3 minutes !

You can give the fencer a yellow , red or black card !

We hope you will love this app !

Follow us on :-

Facebook : https://m.facebook.com/boudyapps/

YouTube : https://m.youtube.com/channel/UCXabae1dJ_0CZgQ-DCoyFZg/videos

Website : http://boudyapps.wixsite.com/boudyapps

Gmail : boudyapps@gmail.com

Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/boudy_apps/

If you want to contact the developer contact him on this page :-

https://m.facebook.com/boudy.2001

Boudy Apps 2019