Fencing Score & Timer is an app for every fencer and for every fencing coach !
You can count the points for the two fencers !
The app has the ability to count double points when the two fencers touches each other !
The app has two options for the timer , it has 1 minute or 3 minutes !
You can give the fencer a yellow , red or black card !
We hope you will love this app !
Follow us on :-
Facebook : https://m.facebook.com/boudyapps/
YouTube : https://m.youtube.com/channel/UCXabae1dJ_0CZgQ-DCoyFZg/videos
Website : http://boudyapps.wixsite.com/boudyapps
Gmail : boudyapps@gmail.com
Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/boudy_apps/
If you want to contact the developer contact him on this page :-
https://m.facebook.com/boudy.2001
Boudy Apps 2019
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.