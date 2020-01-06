X

Fazoli's Rewards for iOS

By Fazoli's Free

Developer's Description

By Fazoli's

Welcome to Fazoli's Rewards! We hope you will love our app as much as you love our breadsticks! Our app makes getting your Fazoli's - and your offers- even simpler, no matter where you are.

Reasons to love the Fazoli's Rewards App

Earn one point for every dollar spent in the restaurant or online (excluding tax and gift card purchases)

Redeem points on your Fazoli's favorites starting at 25 points. The only hard part is choosing what to redeem!

Find a Fazoli's near you, order ahead and skip the line with Pronto Pickup directly through the app. You can even redeem offers through online ordering!

Receive exclusive offers and get the latest Fazoli's news. After you register make sure you turn on your notifications.

Valid at participating locations. Learn more at fazolis.com/rewards

(hyperlink: http://www.fazolis.com/rewards)

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.1

General

Release January 6, 2020
Date Added January 6, 2020
Version 2.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Grubhub: Local Food Delivery

Free
Order delivery or pickup from a huge selection of local restaurants.
iOS
Grubhub: Local Food Delivery

Nutrient IQ by Dr. Fuhrman

Free
Count nutrients, not calories.
iOS
Nutrient IQ by Dr. Fuhrman

Q-TECH

Free
The Q-TECH Bluetooth Thermometer is the smart way to monitor your food as it cooks on the grill.
iOS
Q-TECH

Bud Light Touchdown Glass

Free
Light up your Bud Light Touchdown Glass whenever your team scores with the Bud Light Touchdown Glass App.
iOS
Bud Light Touchdown Glass

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping