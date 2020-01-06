Welcome to Fazoli's Rewards! We hope you will love our app as much as you love our breadsticks! Our app makes getting your Fazoli's - and your offers- even simpler, no matter where you are.

Reasons to love the Fazoli's Rewards App

Earn one point for every dollar spent in the restaurant or online (excluding tax and gift card purchases)

Redeem points on your Fazoli's favorites starting at 25 points. The only hard part is choosing what to redeem!

Find a Fazoli's near you, order ahead and skip the line with Pronto Pickup directly through the app. You can even redeem offers through online ordering!

Receive exclusive offers and get the latest Fazoli's news. After you register make sure you turn on your notifications.

Valid at participating locations. Learn more at fazolis.com/rewards

(hyperlink: http://www.fazolis.com/rewards)