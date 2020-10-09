The fall armyworm, Spodoptera frugiperda (J. E. Smith) (Lepidoptera:Noctuidae) invaded India in May 2018 and spread across many maize growing locations of India during 2019. Considering that no eradication has happened elsewhere in the world and that the insect reproduces fast, feeds on wider host of plants and evolved strains there is need for monitoring and implementation of effective counter measures. India has seven insecticides recommended in addition to conservation and augmentative biocontrol options with cultural control interventions for effective management of FAW. A mobile app Faw_IPM has been developed with its architecture that allows users to get instant information on the FAW management on maize grown for grain purpose.

The app allows the user to identify different stages of FAW and/or the damage caused to different parts of the plant either using keys for diagnosis or based on images. Methods of monitoring using pheromone traps and field scouting along with guide lines for installation of traps and sampling for FAW damage, respectively are furnished. Management of FAW using genetic, cultural, biological, mechanical/physical and chemical methods are given in detail for selection and field use. Biological control furnishes information on the native natural enemies along with images of parasitoids, predators and pathogens in addition to the use of parasitoids, neem seed kernel extract and microbials with their field dosages under applied biological control. Feature of Management - crop calendar based assists to get information along four different stages of crop growth. Chemical management can either be selected along treatment methods (seed treatment, foliar application and poison baiting) or economic thresholds arrived at based on catch of male moths (nos/trap/night) in pheromone traps or damage (%) on plants, the later relating to different stages of crop growth. All options under ETL based management have calculations on (1) quantity to be procured for a given farm area based on recommended dosages of biologicals/chemicals and (2) their method of field application along with dilution with water. Additional features viz., (1) Feedback allowing users to interact with developers through e mail, (2) More info furnishing details on developers and source of information and (3) Precautions on pesticide use are available. Current version of Faw_ipm is in English and should help maize workers, subject matter specialists of Krishi Vigyan Kendras, pesticide dealers, State extension functionaries and farmers across India for maize. Faw_ipm has been hosted onto Google Play Store and at website of ICAR-NCIPM under .