Father's Day Match Three for iOS

By iWin Free

By iWin

Me and my son have been known to get into jams. But now we're really in trouble!

As a special Fathers Day trip, my kid and I went on the most perfect alpine vacation... but we find ourselves separated!

Help me climb this mountain and find my lost boy!

* Beautiful hand-drawn graphics

* Sweet nostalgic family atmosphere

* Real camping based music themes

* Over 100 challenging levels

* Simple economic model and booster shop

Also note that this game optionally offers a subscription to join ALL ACCESS, which turns off ads and allows unlimited gameplay. If you opt to join the club, a $9.99 purchase will be applied to your iTunes account on confirmation. You can try the pass out for 7 days for free.

The subscription payment will be automatically initiated after the free trial is over unless this is cancelled by the user.

Subscriptions will automatically renew each month unless canceled within 24-hours before the end of the current period. You can cancel anytime with your iTunes account settings.

For more information, see our Terms (https://m.iwin.com/privacy-policy) and Privacy Policy (https://m.iwin.com/privacy-policy).

What's new in version 1.1

Release January 6, 2020
Date Added January 6, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
