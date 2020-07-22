Join or Sign In

Fate/The One for iOS

By MINUS MOBILE HK LIMITED Free

By MINUS MOBILE HK LIMITED

In this free-to-play RPG, time and space have been torn apart. Heroes from throughout history have been brought to a new era, along with you. It is up to you to stop the evil forces at work from destroying the world and re-writing history. But be carefulyou dont know who you can trust and who is secretly out to get you!

[History]

Meet, befriend, and battle with heroes of the ages, from Caesar to Robin Hood. You must fight for good and stop the evil forces from tearing our world apart at the seams!

Face your destiny and try to keep history from being re-written.

[Character customization]

Hundreds of items, weapons, character customizations, and more create for a wonderful new world of adventure. Customize your character, level up, and conquer evil every step of the way!

[Hero]

Collect as many heroes as you can to aid you in your adventures. Each hero comes with their own unique attributes, strengths, and weaknesses. Create teams that work well together to take on the toughest opponents around the world.

[Game Content]

Battle through an epic storyline for the ages, as well as with people around the world in different battle modes such as: Arena, Expedition, Dungeons, and The Tower Of Destiny!

Endless adventures and battles await you!

[Strategic Combats]

This turn-based RPG uses various elements and other magical phenomenon to truly increase the difficulty of battling your way through endless demons, monsters, and other players. Whether you win or lose is entirely up to you so prepare your team of heroes carefully, less you be defeated!

[Guilds]

Meet and play with other players from around the world. Help each other out, backstab, undermine, and go to war with one another. Our guild system allows players to group together to assist each other and share in the spoils of war. Dont go it alone, if you know whats good for you!

Prove your power - you wont be alone!

Facebook: facebook.com/fatetheone/

Fan Content Policy: http://minusmobile.com

Release July 22, 2020
Date Added July 22, 2020

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 12.1 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
