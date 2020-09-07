Join or Sign In

Fasynovel-Fictions&Webnovels for Android

By BETTET READING

Developer's Description

By BETTET READING

Massive original awesome web novels: Romance, Sci-fiction, Horror,Adventure, Action, Wuxia, Xianxia, Magic Realism, Competitive Sports, History, Military, Realistic, Fan-Fiction as well as readers original works and Fasynovels exclusive release.

Refreshing reading interface:No advertisement. Font, size and background color can be changed to better your reading.

Novels are daily updated with fascinating plots. You will never get bored.

Properties

Free online reading

- Free trail chapters.

- Daily free coins to unlock any e-book and chapter.

Customize your reading function

Freely change and adjust the text font, size, color, background, dark mode and other settings to help you find the best reading experience on the mobile reader.

Massive original web novels

Hooked Boss, Mr. CEOs Priceless Lover, CEO Daddy, I Love You Three Thousand Times, Rich CEO and His Poor Wife, Login, CEO Husband, Behave Yourself and other popular novels.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.1

General

Release September 7, 2020
Date Added September 7, 2020
Version 1.0.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

