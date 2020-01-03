Twitter Video Downloader app helps you to download Twitter videos and gif that you love to your device in the easy and quick way, so you can open the video anytime, anywhere you want or share it with your friends, save the internet traffic. It uses the database to save your query, avoid download the same Twitter videos | GIF - the main reason makes waste a lot of data usage, which is the problem of other same category apps. Besides, you can choose the video resolution(if +1 available) to download, the app also show the size of the video, help you easy to decide which the video you should download, suitable for your needs. Design for best user experience, with beautiful UI and very little advertising.

How to Use :

1. Open Twitter app

2. Log in Twitter and play the video you want to download

3. Click the share Button

4. Choose Copy or Video Downloader - for Twitter icon

5. Back to "Video Downloader - for Twitter" app

6. Click Paste link -> Click Download button

Done

Features:

- Free video downloader, Download all media clips from Twitter free

- Super fast video downloader, Addition download speed boost

- Download videos in the background

- Download reminder and download notification to let you know the download status anytime

- Download several videos at same time, support multiple downloading tasks.

- Full High Definition video download ( HD Video Download ) supported

- Play videos offline with the built-in video player

- Simple steps and easy to use

- User friendly and clean and clear UI

- Small size and lightweight

Video Downloader for Twitter is a dedicated downloader to download all videos from Twitter feeds, groups and pages. With very easy steps, you can download the videos you interested to your device and save videos as long as you want.

Video Downloader for Twitter supports multi-task downloads, so you can download several Twitter videos at the same time. The default super download mode can boost your download speed up to x times faster than other downloads with its multi-thread download tech.

The built-in video player can play all the videos you downloaded.

Notes:

- Though Video Downloader for Twitter is a fast Twiiter video downloader and free Twitter video downloader, it is not affiliated with Twitter. It is a tool for Twitter video download.

- We respect the copyright of the owners. So please DO NOT download or repost the videos and media clips without owners permission.

