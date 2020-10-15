Join or Sign In

Fast Share Lite - File Share & Transfer for Android

By Fast share Free

Developer's Description

By Fast share

Fast Share, the best sharing app with fastest transfer speed & free online feeds including movies, videos, music, wallpapers, GIFs.

Need to share files but have no Internet connection? No problem!

Fast Share allows you to transfer files from Android phones, without using Wi-Fi or mobile data. Not only is Fast Share easy to use and there is no cost to the user, File transfering has never been easier!

Fastest in the World

250 times faster than Bluetooth, the highest speed goes up to 30M/s.

Transfer files without losing quality.

Transfer All Types of Files

Photos, videos, music, installed apps and any other files.

Fast Share will not access permissions that are irrelevant to our functionality.

By accessing Location, Fast Share can help to discover nearby users. Plus, it is required by Android system to access this permission.

By accessing Bluetooth Connection, Fast Share can discover nearby users more quickly so as to connect with Sender/Receiver more efficiently.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1.6

General

Release October 15, 2020
Date Added October 15, 2020
Version 1.1.6

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
