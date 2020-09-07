This app provides info for your favourite fast food restaurant. All you need are available in this app including how much food score, fat, fiber, carbs, protein, sodium etc.

This App also provide food list from most famous fast food restaurant in the US and Canda such as McDonald, Wendy's, Burger king, Chick-fil-a, Dunkin Donut, Subway, Taco Bell, Starbuck and many more.

If You are on diet watchers, you will love this app because its very helpful for you to count calorie in your every meal. Especially for those who had a diabetic, You have to be aware of the carb count for your insulin intake.

If you are on lose weight plan, this app really helpful for you tu count how many calorie every time when you eat out. It also help you to be informed decision about what your meal later on.

App Feature :

List of favourite fast food restaurat

List menu of every fast food restaurant

Calorie Counter

Bmi Counter

Calculator

Note for you write down important things

Food Counter

Food score

Start to know every fast food meal you eating everyday. This app will help you to breaks down meals on calories,food score and other nutritional values in each meal. Make a better choice every time you eat out later. Making a healthier diet menu will help your body to shed extra weight.