Fast Downloader for Instagram - save video & photo for Android

By Weather DEV TEAM (Live Forecast, Radar & Widget) Free

Developer's Description

By Weather DEV TEAM (Live Forecast, Radar & Widget)

Do you want to download or repost Instagram videos and images? It is now very simple you just need "Downloader for Instagram". With Downloader Instagram, you can easily copy tags from Instagram.

InstaSaver is the best application to download, repost and share Instagram videos, photos easily and quickly.

With just one click, Video Downloader for Instagram will help you upload or repost your favorite videos and images on Instagram. And it's 100% free.

The integrated video player is very convenient to play video by InstaSaver.

The built-in Photo Viewer is also very handy so you can see the photos clearly.

Features :

Very simple and friendly user interface.

Download, relaunch and share videos, photos easily, quickly.

Beautiful photo viewer, video player

Play videos easily in the app.

Auto download videos, photos.

Auto detect copy actions and open Downloader Instagram

* There are two ways to use Downloader for Instagram:

1. In "Automatic download" mode:

Open Instagram and "Copy Share URL" into photos or videos.

InstaSaver will automatically download photos or videos.

Open Downloader Instagram to view the photos or videos downloaded.

2. In Normal mode (when you deactivate the automatic download):

Open Instagram and "Copy Share URL" into photos or videos.

Open InstaSaver and press the Paste button.

Tap Show content.

Tap Download.

Warning:

* Please obtain the PERMISSION from the owner before reposting video or photo

* We are not responsible for any infringement of intellectual property as unauthorized republishing video or photo

* This app is not associated with Instagram.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.3.3

General

Release August 8, 2020
Date Added August 8, 2020
Version 1.3.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

