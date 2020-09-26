Choose one of the popular variations already loaded on the app or create your very own custom template and enter your maxes to generate your workout program. This app gets rid of the inconvenience of creating spreadsheets to keep track of your workouts.

The app contains additional features such as:

-Plate calculator with the option to choose between lb and kg

-Place to enter personal notes

-Built in rest timer to keep track of sets

-One-rep max estimator

*The app assumes that you have read the books and know when it is appropriate to add additional exercises such as Joker Sets and Down Sets*

Note: This app is not associated with Jim Wendler himself. Please purchase his books at https://jimwendler.com/ and read them to use this app to its full potential.