Fart Sounds Collection - Soundboard & Pranks for Android

By Walnuts Apps Free

Developer's Description

By Walnuts Apps

"Fart Sounds Collection" Turns your phone into a Fart Machine.

Each fart button releases a fart sound. Fart High quality and high volume.

Make sure you turn up your Media Volume to hear the farts in all their Power.

Funny farts for everyone. It will make you smile!

Features:

- Multiple fart sounds for free! Drop the biggest atomic fart ever!

- Click the icon and your phone will make a fart.

- Loud and varied farting noises.

- Sounds professionally rendered and optimized for device speaker.

- Endless fun and humor pranking your friends!

- Runs great on all Android phones, tablets, and other devices.

- Optimized UI for Tablets too!

- Cycles through a Soundboard of Farts.

- Free Fart App and Super Funny!

Enjoy it with your friends and family.

Smells are not included.

Make sure to turn up your volume to hear best farts.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release July 28, 2020
Date Added July 28, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

