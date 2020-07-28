"Fart Sounds Collection" Turns your phone into a Fart Machine.

Each fart button releases a fart sound. Fart High quality and high volume.

Make sure you turn up your Media Volume to hear the farts in all their Power.

Funny farts for everyone. It will make you smile!

Features:

- Multiple fart sounds for free! Drop the biggest atomic fart ever!

- Click the icon and your phone will make a fart.

- Loud and varied farting noises.

- Sounds professionally rendered and optimized for device speaker.

- Endless fun and humor pranking your friends!

- Runs great on all Android phones, tablets, and other devices.

- Optimized UI for Tablets too!

- Cycles through a Soundboard of Farts.

- Free Fart App and Super Funny!

Enjoy it with your friends and family.

Smells are not included.

Make sure to turn up your volume to hear best farts.