Farmers & Traders Bank Mobile for Android

By Middlefork Financial Group Free

Farmers & Traders Bank Mobile Bank&Go app allows you to easily manage your FTB account anywhere, anytime you want!

With Farmers & Traders Bank Mobile Bank&Go app, you can check account balances, pay bills, transfer money, and view transactions from anywhere, anytime. You can also find a Farmers & Traders Bank location and ATM near you. Its fast, secure, and free for Farmers & Traders Bank online banking users.

With this app, you can:

Check account balances

View recent and pending transactions

Create, approve, cancel or view account transfers

View transaction history

Pay bills

Customize alerts for accounts

Check branch hours and find locations near you

Disclosure

You must be a current Farmers & Traders Bank customer to be eligible for our Mobile Banking service. To register for online banking, please apply at www.farmersandtradersbank.com.

Farmers & Traders Bank is committed to the safety and privacy of your financial information. Personal information is protected by advanced encryption technology to prevent unauthorized access. Farmers & Traders Banks mobile app uses the same security as our online banking site. There is no charge for using this app from Farmers & Traders Bank, but your mobile carriers text messaging and data charges may apply. Delivery of alerts may be delayed for various reasons, including service outages and/or coverage issues affecting your phone, wireless or internet provider; technology failures; and system capacity limitations. Any time you review your balance, keep in mind it may not reflect all transactions including recent debit card transactions or checks you have written.

Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. (Usage and qualification restrictions apply.)

What's new in version 5.3.4

Release January 9, 2020
Date Added January 9, 2020
Version 5.3.4

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
