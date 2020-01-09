With the Farmers Bank and Trust Company Mobile App you can securely use your smartphone to access your accounts anytime, anywhere. Our mobile app is FREE and it allows you to bank at your convenience by

Viewing your balance

Viewing account activity

Transferring funds

Remote Deposit Capture

Locating a branch or ATM

Contacting our Customer Service

More features are coming soon!

Security

Security is our priority. Rest assured that your personal information is kept safe!

Contact Us

You can contact us at 1-270-965-3106 or mobile@farmersbankmarion.com if you have any questions about the Farmers Bank and Trust Company Mobile App or the self-service registration process.