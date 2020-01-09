X

Farmers Bank & Savings Company for Android

By Farmers Bank & Savings Free

Developer's Description

By Farmers Bank & Savings

Start banking wherever you are with FBSC Mobile Banking! Available to all Farmers Bank & Savings Company online banking customers, FBSC Mobile Banking allows you to check balances, make transfers, pay bills and find locations. Need to find a branch or ATM closest to you? With Find Near Me, FBSC Mobile Banking will discover your location and provide you with addresses and phone numbers on the fly.

Available features include:

Accounts

- Check your latest account balance and search recent transactions by date, amount, or check number.

Transfers and Payments

- Easily transfer cash between your accounts and make payments.

Locations

- Find nearby branches and ATMs using the iPhone's built-in GPS. Additionally, you can search by zip code or address.

(Standard mobile web fees may apply. Please contact your mobile carrier for more information.)

Full Specifications

What's new in version 4.4.1

General

Release January 9, 2020
Date Added January 9, 2020
Version 4.4.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Google Pay

Free
Pay with your Android phone.
Android
Google Pay

Venmo: Send & Receive Money

Free
Complete payments immediately and securely from your Android device.
Android
Venmo: Send & Receive Money

Coinbase - Buy and sell bitcoin. Crypto Wallet

Free
Store your bitcoin, ethereum, and litecoin in a secure wallet.
Android
Coinbase - Buy and sell bitcoin. Crypto Wallet

Mint: Budget, Bills, Finance

Free
Track, budget, and manage your money from your phone with Mint for Android.
Android
Mint: Budget, Bills, Finance

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping