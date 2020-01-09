Start banking wherever you are with FBSC Mobile Banking! Available to all Farmers Bank & Savings Company online banking customers, FBSC Mobile Banking allows you to check balances, make transfers, pay bills and find locations. Need to find a branch or ATM closest to you? With Find Near Me, FBSC Mobile Banking will discover your location and provide you with addresses and phone numbers on the fly.

Available features include:

Accounts

- Check your latest account balance and search recent transactions by date, amount, or check number.

Transfers and Payments

- Easily transfer cash between your accounts and make payments.

Locations

- Find nearby branches and ATMs using the iPhone's built-in GPS. Additionally, you can search by zip code or address.

(Standard mobile web fees may apply. Please contact your mobile carrier for more information.)