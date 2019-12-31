Discover the fantastic farming simulation

You have no idea how you got here, but its extremely exciting! You find yourself in the middle of fairytale-like surroundings and take on the mayors mysterious task of rebuilding a small, dilapidated farm. Your contact person is her loyal assistant, the mysterious Seor Cato. Hes the go-to guy for your first instructions. You set up fields, you plant wheat and harvest it using your scythe.

The magical farming simulation Farmers Fairy Tale allows you to explore an impressive fairy-tale world full of puzzles, secrets and wonders. Discover an outstanding story game which offers you many unique features, such as:

an extensive backstory with exciting twists, humorous ideas and great surprises

a wonderful RPG setting with enchanting 3D graphics and carefully designed animations

comprehensive crafting options by manufacturing progressively complex tools

captivating quests and story game challenges

numerous great NPCs such as the Giant Shorty or Barbara and her long, red hair

considerable harvesting options in order to increase your food storage and your doubloon revenue

a truly fabulous gaming experience

an impressive farming simulation with manifold gaming areas waiting to be discovered

Farmers Fairy Tale The wonderful farming RPG

Create, cultivate and discover Farmers Fairy Tale offers you a unique blend of farming simulation and story game. Discover an all-around impressive fairy-tale world as a fearless heroine. Build your own farm and embark on an exciting journey of exploration. Harvest different natural products. Scout the village with its tavern, the tailors, the antique shop as well as the imposing town hall.

Discover the great story game adventure. Come into the fairyland of Farmers Fairy Tale and play now for free!