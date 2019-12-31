X

Farmer's Fairy Tale for Android

By Upjers GmbH & Co. KG Free

Developer's Description

By Upjers GmbH & Co. KG

Discover the fantastic farming simulation

You have no idea how you got here, but its extremely exciting! You find yourself in the middle of fairytale-like surroundings and take on the mayors mysterious task of rebuilding a small, dilapidated farm. Your contact person is her loyal assistant, the mysterious Seor Cato. Hes the go-to guy for your first instructions. You set up fields, you plant wheat and harvest it using your scythe.

The magical farming simulation Farmers Fairy Tale allows you to explore an impressive fairy-tale world full of puzzles, secrets and wonders. Discover an outstanding story game which offers you many unique features, such as:

an extensive backstory with exciting twists, humorous ideas and great surprises

a wonderful RPG setting with enchanting 3D graphics and carefully designed animations

comprehensive crafting options by manufacturing progressively complex tools

captivating quests and story game challenges

numerous great NPCs such as the Giant Shorty or Barbara and her long, red hair

considerable harvesting options in order to increase your food storage and your doubloon revenue

a truly fabulous gaming experience

an impressive farming simulation with manifold gaming areas waiting to be discovered

Farmers Fairy Tale The wonderful farming RPG

Create, cultivate and discover Farmers Fairy Tale offers you a unique blend of farming simulation and story game. Discover an all-around impressive fairy-tale world as a fearless heroine. Build your own farm and embark on an exciting journey of exploration. Harvest different natural products. Scout the village with its tavern, the tailors, the antique shop as well as the imposing town hall.

Discover the great story game adventure. Come into the fairyland of Farmers Fairy Tale and play now for free!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.9.014

General

Release December 31, 2019
Date Added December 31, 2019
Version 1.9.014

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 7
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Shadow Fight 3

Free
Step into the world of shadows at the time of changes.
Android
Shadow Fight 3

Angry Birds Epic

Free
Get ready for a bird-tastic FREE RPG adventure.
Android
Angry Birds Epic

Star Wars: KOTOR

$3.99
Master the awesome power of the Force on your quest to save the Republic.
Android
Star Wars: KOTOR

Endless Frontier Saga 2 - Online Idle RPG Game

Free
Play endless games of fantasy RPG action with online PvP matches, offline RPG guild wars and more.
Android
Endless Frontier Saga 2 - Online Idle RPG Game

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping