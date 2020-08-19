Grow crops, expand resources, and help your farm live long and prosper - all with just one hand! Interact with and care for cute pets and make delicious recipes! Manage your farm with the tip of your thumb!

Living organic on a farm has never been this convenient!

Harvest food, craft recipes, feed your cute animals and trade with neighbors!

Go fishing or start up a trade business! Keep your farm fresh and beautiful with whimsical decorations!

Farm On! is the perfect game for the multi-tasking, modern day casual farmer on the go!

FEATURES:

Grow and manage your farm

Care for cute cows, pigs, sheep, chickens, and more

Grow organic crops and cook recipes

Craft food in animated production buildings

Trade goods with friends or sell them in the market

Fish the waters and complete train orders

Beautify your farm with classic and seasonal decorations

Farm On! is a free-to-play game, however some items can be purchased for real money. If you don't want to use this feature, please disable in-app purchases in your device's settings.